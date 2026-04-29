Prabhsimran Singh goes past 3,500 T20 runs: Key stats

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh is on fire in the ongoing 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Albeit in a losing cause, he scored a quick-fire 59 off just 44 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 in Mullanpur. The innings featured six boundaries and a six, taking his tally to four half-centuries this season. With his 58th run in the game, Prabhsimran went past the 3,500-run mark in T20 cricket. Here we look at his stats.

Match details Prabhsimran played a brilliant knock against RR Prabhsimran started slowly while Priyansh Arya took on the RR bowlers. He was at 15 off 12 balls at one point, but later opened up his innings with back-to-back boundaries off Jofra Archer in the 11th over. He reached his half-century off just 35 balls before getting out to Yash Raj Punja in the 14th over after playing a loose shot. Though PBKS finished at a strong 222/4, RR chased down the total.

Numbers 25th fifty in T20 cricket As per ESPNcricinfo, Prabhsimran took just 123 games and 121 innings to complete 3,500 T20 runs (now 3,501). The 25-year-old averages a fine 32.11 in the format, as his strike rate is a sensational 151.55 (354 fours and 185 sixes). Prabhsimran has touched the 50-run mark 27 times in T20 cricket, including two tons. 1,787 of his runs have come in 61 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches at 36.46 (100: 1, 50s: 14).

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