Jeff Bezos to sell $4B worth of Amazon shares

Amazon's shares have surged nearly 20% this year, significantly outperforming the S&P 500's 12% gain.

The company's market value briefly crossed the $3 trillion mark on August 3, closing over 4.5% higher at a record price.

However, in after-hours trading, the stock dipped about 1%, following Bezos's filing to sell his shares under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November last year.