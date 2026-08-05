Jared Leto dropped from 'Assassination' over sexual misconduct allegations?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jared Leto was reportedly in advanced talks to join the cast of the political thriller Assassination, directed by Barry Levinson. However, production sources told Page Six that he was dropped from the project due to mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was said to be "extremely interested" in joining the film before these allegations came into play.
Role talks
Leto was in ongoing conversations with Levinson
Leto had reportedly been in ongoing conversations with Levinson about the role, with one source calling the casting a "done deal."
However, production executives and Levinson were aware of the allegations against Leto before these initial talks.
The actor eventually lost the role as these allegations became impossible to ignore.
Career setback
'Tron: Ares' failure may also have contributed to his removal
Another source close to the production said that the poor performance of Leto's 2025 sci-fi film Tron: Ares may have also contributed to his removal from Assassination.
However, they added this might have been an "excuse to drop him" after a 2025 Air Mail article accused him of sexual impropriety by nine women.
The film also stars Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser.
Production challenges
Meanwhile, production of 'Assassination' has been delayed
The production of Assassination has already been delayed due to a lawsuit by co-writer and producer Nicholas Celozzi.
Despite these setbacks, the film is expected to move forward.
Meanwhile, Leto has denied the allegations made in Air Mail and the recent accusations from four women in Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret documentary.