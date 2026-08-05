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Home / News / Entertainment News / Jared Leto dropped from 'Assassination' over sexual misconduct allegations?
Jared Leto dropped from 'Assassination' over sexual misconduct allegations?
Jared Leto was reportedly in advanced talks with Barry Levinson

Jared Leto dropped from 'Assassination' over sexual misconduct allegations?

By Apoorva Rastogi
Aug 05, 2026
11:11 am
What's the story

Hollywood actor Jared Leto was reportedly in advanced talks to join the cast of the political thriller Assassination, directed by Barry Levinson. However, production sources told Page Six that he was dropped from the project due to mounting sexual misconduct allegations against him. The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman was said to be "extremely interested" in joining the film before these allegations came into play.

Role talks

Leto was in ongoing conversations with Levinson

Leto had reportedly been in ongoing conversations with Levinson about the role, with one source calling the casting a "done deal."

However, production executives and Levinson were aware of the allegations against Leto before these initial talks.

The actor eventually lost the role as these allegations became impossible to ignore.

Career setback

'Tron: Ares' failure may also have contributed to his removal

Another source close to the production said that the poor performance of Leto's 2025 sci-fi film Tron: Ares may have also contributed to his removal from Assassination.

However, they added this might have been an "excuse to drop him" after a 2025 Air Mail article accused him of sexual impropriety by nine women.

The film also stars Bryan Cranston and Brendan Fraser.

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Production challenges

Meanwhile, production of 'Assassination' has been delayed

The production of Assassination has already been delayed due to a lawsuit by co-writer and producer Nicholas Celozzi.

Despite these setbacks, the film is expected to move forward.

Meanwhile, Leto has denied the allegations made in Air Mail and the recent accusations from four women in Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret documentary.

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