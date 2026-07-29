4 women accuse actor-singer Jared Leto of sexual assault  

One woman said she was assaulted in a motel bathroom at 17; another claimed he threatened her with sexual assault at 19.

A third alleged she had sex with Leto in California at 17, which is statutory rape.

The fourth said he repeatedly made sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16, suggesting they should have sex. She was later sent a non-disclosure agreement to prevent her from discussing her relationship with Leto, but refused to sign it.