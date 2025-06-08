Jared Leto accused of sexual misconduct by 9 women
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jared Leto (53) has been accused of impropriety and sexual misconduct by at least nine women.
First reported by Air Mail, the report says that some of these alleged victims were underage when they interacted with the actor-musician.
In response to the accusations, Leto's representatives issued a statement denying all claims.
However, an anonymous woman told the outlet, "It's been an open secret for a long time."
Accusations
'Hollywood's most persistent predator...'
The first accuser, a Los Angeles-based DJ, reposted her decade-old Facebook post on Instagram Stories.
In the post, she alleged that Leto tried to force himself onto her backstage.
"Hollywood's most persistent predator in a kilt."
The DJ asserted that Leto knew she was underage but didn't care.
"I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17."
She said, "What he did was predatory, terrifying, and unacceptable."
More allegations
'He'd lean in close, then pull away...'
A former model, Laura La Rue, alleged she met the actor at an event when she was only 16 and later visited him at 17.
"I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there," Laura told Air Mail. "He was flirting with me. He'd lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game."
The outlet reported that Leto allegedly walked out of his room without any clothes on in front of her.
Accusation
Horrifying details of the alleged misconduct
Another accuser revealed that she met Leto when she was 16, and conversations with him subsequently made her uncomfortable.
"He'd ask things like 'Have you ever had a boyfriend? He changed his voice...the way he talked. It scared me."
Another woman (then-18) alleged that when she visited him, he "pulled his penis out and started masturbating."
"Then, he walked over, grabbed my hand and put it on him. He leaned in and said, I want you to spit on it."
Past accusations
Hollywood stars called him out
This is not the first time the Suicide Squad star has been accused of abusive behavior, with a few big names in Hollywood calling out his behavior.
Dylan Sprouse in 2018 tweeted about Leto persistently messaging young models: "Yo @JaredLeto now that you've slid into the DMs of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?"
Director James Gunn had even replied, saying, "He starts at 18 on the internet?"
Twitter Post
Dylan Sprouse slammed Leto over his behavior
Yo @JaredLeto now that you’ve slid into the dm’s of every female model aged 18-25, what would you say your success rate is?— Dylan Sprouse (@dylansprouse) May 16, 2018
Response
Leto's rep denies allegations, claims accuser applied for job
Leto's representative has "expressly denied" the allegations made by several women reported in Air Mail.
The representative called the claims "demonstrably false," saying La Rue had applied for a job with Leto, and that their interaction was not inappropriate.
However, La Rue has declined ever applying for the said position.
Meanwhile, Leto is yet to comment on these serious allegations against him.