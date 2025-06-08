What's the story

Hollywood actor Jared Leto (53) has been accused of impropriety and sexual misconduct by at least nine women.

First reported by Air Mail, the report says that some of these alleged victims were underage when they interacted with the actor-musician.

In response to the accusations, Leto's representatives issued a statement denying all claims.

However, an anonymous woman told the outlet, "It's been an open secret for a long time."