What's the story

The latest installment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, has taken the box office by storm.

The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nargis Fakhri, among others, has grossed ₹54 crore net domestically, per Sacnilk.

The comedy entertainer witnessed a significant jump in collections on its second day with an estimated ₹30 crore net domestically.