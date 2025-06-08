'Housefull 5' storms box-office, collects over ₹50cr in two days
What's the story
The latest installment of the Housefull franchise, Housefull 5, has taken the box office by storm.
The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nargis Fakhri, among others, has grossed ₹54 crore net domestically, per Sacnilk.
The comedy entertainer witnessed a significant jump in collections on its second day with an estimated ₹30 crore net domestically.
Record-breaking performance
'Housefull 5' breaks records but lowest footfalls in franchise
Housefull 5 has set new records for the highest opening day and weekend collections in the history of the Housefull franchise.
The film's Day 1 collection of ₹24 crore net in India surpassed Housefull 4 by over 25%, putting it more than halfway to that film's ₹200 crore lifetime mark.
Despite this success, Housefull 5 recorded the lowest opening day footfalls in the franchise with just 11 lakh admissions, most likely due to high ticket prices.
Career resurgence
Kumar's commercial credibility is regaining traction
Housefull 5 marks a significant milestone in Kumar's career, following a series of underwhelming performances.
His last film, Sky Force, was a box office success with ₹75 crore earnings in five days. Now, with Housefull 5 off to a strong start, his commercial credibility is regaining traction.
The film's unique twist of having two different endings—Housefull 5 A and Housefull 5 B—has also piqued audience interest.
Film details
All about 'Housefull 5'
Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Nikitin Dheer, Chitrangda Singh, and Fardeen Khan.
The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The plot revolves around several imposters claiming to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire competing for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.