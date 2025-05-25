Akshay Kumar's 'Housefull 5' gets U/A certificate with surprising twist
What's the story
The much-awaited Akshay Kumar starrer, Housefull 5, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, has been given a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Notably, Nadiadwala submitted two different cuts for certification!
"Housefull 5 is a one-of-its-kind comic thriller, and to keep the mystery of this entertainer intact, the producer has submitted two different versions of the film to the CBFC," a source told Pinkvilla.
Unique approach
'Housefull 5' could be 1st film with 2 censor certificates
The source further stated, "Housefull 5 could be the rarest of the rare film with two censor certificates and there is a reason for the same, which will be revealed soon."
This unique approach is Nadiadwala's way of surprising fans.
The film, which has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, is longer than previous installments.
"The makers have promised a killer comedy with lots of confusion caused by 24 actors in the star-cast," added the source.
Cast and release
Ensemble cast and release details of 'Housefull 5'
Riteish Deshmukh, Nana Patekar, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, and Fardeen Khan, among others, feature in Housefull 5.
Tarun Mansukhani, who also directed the 2008 film, Dostana, helms the movie.
Housefull 5's trailer will be released next week, kickstarting the countdown for its June 6 release.