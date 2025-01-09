What's the story

R Balki, the director of the critically acclaimed film Paa, recently disclosed that he nearly gave up on the project due to difficulties in making Amitabh Bachchan look like a 12-year-old boy.

The film stars Bachchan as Auro, a child afflicted with progeria—a rare genetic disorder that leads to rapid aging in children.

Speaking to the YouTube channel Cinemaz, Balki opened up about Bachchan's look test for the role.