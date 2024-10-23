Summarize Simplifying... In short Jaya Bachchan's mother, Indira Bhaduri, passed away at 94 due to age-related illnesses. Bhaduri, who lived alone in Bhopal, had undergone a pacemaker surgery in 2023.

Jaya Bachchan's mother Indira Bhaduri (94) succumbs to age-related illnesses

What's the story Indira Bhaduri, Jaya Bachchan's mother and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's mother-in-law, has reportedly died in Bhopal at the age of 94. Per TV9 Hindi, she had been unwell for a while and was under medical supervision. Her deteriorating health prompted Abhishek Bachchan and Jaya to rush to Bhopal late Tuesday night. Other family members are also reportedly on their way to Bhopal by chartered plane.

In 2023, Bhaduri had undergone pacemaker surgery in Mumbai to manage and regulate abnormal heart rhythms. She was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on December 6 last year for the procedure. Bhaduri lived alone in the Ansal Apartment in Shyamala Hills in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She was the widow of Tarun Kumar Bhaduri, a renowned journalist and writer who passed away in 1996.

In February 2020, the Bachchan family came together in Bhopal to celebrate Bhaduri's 90th birthday. The occasion was widely shared on social media with several family photos. Earlier in 2015, at a literary meet in Kolkata, Jaya had spoken about her parents' contrasting beliefs and her father's feminist values. She had also said that all films made on dacoits were inspired by his book Obhishopto Chambal.