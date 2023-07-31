#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' witnesses a bumper opening weekend

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' witnesses a bumper opening weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag July 31, 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

The quintessential Bollywood romance is back with a bang! Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is out in the theaters and has been receiving rave reviews from critics and viewers. Some also tout it to be Johar's most refined work on celluloid. Amid the craze, the film grew by folds in the first weekend. It also marks Ranveer Singh's commercial comeback.

The film marked the return of OG Bollywood rom-coms

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy earned Rs. 19 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 46 crore. With the current buzz, the film is slated to reap more. The Dharma Productions﻿ project stars Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Jaya Bachchan, and Namit Das, among others. Reportedly, the film is an ode to Yash Chopra.

