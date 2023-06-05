Entertainment

Ranveer-Alia's #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser gets CBFC clearance

Ranveer-Alia's #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani teaser gets CBFC clearance

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 05, 2023, 05:53 pm 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' to be released soon

Karan Johar will return to directing movies for celluloid after seven long years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. As per the posters, the film promises the typical Johar family-oriented romantic drama. As fans are eager to watch the sizzling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after Gully Boy, reports suggest that the teaser is set to release in June.

Teaser will be released in June

As per Pinkvilla, the teaser will premiere in the last leg of June and has been passed by the censor board. A source close to the development said, "The idea of the teaser is to introduce the audience to the grand world of families in a Karan Johar film. It rides on the scale and the music, marking its way for songs and trailer."

Cast, story, and excitement for the film

The teaser release date is not fixed yet but Dharma Productions will make an announcement soon. Fans are eagerly waiting for an OG KJo film that oozes out extravaganza. The cast includes Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Shabana Azmi, among others. The story is a romantic drama between two people of distinct cultures—Punjabiyat meeting Bangaliana.