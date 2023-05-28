Entertainment

Happy birthday, Gulshan Devaiah: Most famous projects of actor

Written by Isha Sharma May 28, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is celebrating his 45th birthday!

An actor who is renowned as much for his script selection as he is for his acting credentials, Gulshan Devaiah has been part of several critically acclaimed projects over the years. Ever since earning plaudits for his work in Anurag Kashyap's That Girl in Yellow Boots (2010), Devaiah has impressed with back-to-back meaty roles. On his 45th birthday, here are his most beloved projects.

'Shaitan' (2011)

The NIFT alumnus's most significant breakthrough occurred in the form of Bejoy Nambiar's Shaitan, co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal, Kirti Kulhari, Pawan Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, and Kalki Koechlin. His role as Karan "KC" Chaudhary won him widespread critical acclaim, and he was nominated in the Best Male Debut category at the Filmfare Awards, among other award shows. You can watch the film on Netflix or Voot.

'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' (2018)

Devaiah collaborated with Vasan Bala on the acclaimed action comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, led by Abimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan. His dual roles as Karate Mani and Jimmy became instantly popular and the film is counted as one of his best projects ever. It won him the Screen Award for Best Supporting Actor. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

'Badhaai Do' (2022)

Devaiah's role in the LGBTQ drama film Badhaai Do might have been limited, but that did not stop him from making an impression on the viewers. In fact, several Twitter users have commented how his appearance as Guru, the quirky, happy-go-lucky person, was actually the best part of the entire movie. It was directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and is streaming on Netflix as well.

'Dahaad' (2023)

Devaiah was recently seen in a prominent role in Dahaad, where he portrayed Devilal Singh, a feminist police officer who fights injustice both at work and beyond it. The audience especially liked the scenes where his character stood up for his daughter's freedom and explained the importance of sex education to his son. Devaiah brought a lot of nuance to this well-fleshed-out character.