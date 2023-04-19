Entertainment

Happy birthday, Arshad Warsi: Revisiting our favorite moments of Circuit

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 19, 2023

Arshad Warsi has turned 55. Happy birthday!

Every Munna needs a Circuit in his life. Rajkumar Hirani's debut film and a bonafide cult classic, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. boasts the right components of a Bollywood entertainer—an emotional narrative, a father-son story, and an imperishable bond between two friends. Circuit, played by Arshad Warsi, was the beating heart of this comedy-drama. On Warsi's 55th birthday, we list our favorite moments from the movie.

When Circuit helped Munna shift to a hostel

When Munna (Sanjay Dutt) shifted to the medical college, he was allotted a hostel room, but it was too dingy, and why would a don adjust? After expressing his disappointment with the iconic dialogue, "Bhai ye to shuru hote hi khtam ho gaya," Circuit proceeds to make things right for his best friend, eventually turning the room into a comfortable living space.

Remember how Circuit arranged for a body within minutes?

During one hilarious sequence, we see Munna toiling hard to catch a glimpse of a dead body that's used by his professor to teach the students. However, due to the sheer number of people in the room, he is unable to do so. Within a few minutes, Circuit comes to his rescue, and that too with an unconscious body for Munna to work upon!

He abducted Dr. Rustom Pavri, then fed him 'dahi-cheeni'!

Dr. Rustom Pavri, played by Kurush Deboo, was a scapegoat in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and had to help Munna and Circuit several times so that the former could pass his examinations with flying colors. When Circuit first kidnaps him so that he can aid Munna with the entrance examination, he doesn't only funnily threaten him, but also feeds him dahi-cheeni (curd-sugar) for good luck!

His emotional scenes with Munna brought out his different side

Circuit may have been a happy-go-lucky person throughout the film, but that is not to say that he didn't have an emotional, tender side to him. His softer side could be seen on three to four occasions in the movie when he sat down for a drink with his beloved friend, reminiscing about his dead parents, and speaking about his life's philosophies.