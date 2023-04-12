Entertainment

Box office: 'Ravanasura' receives cold response from viewers

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 11:55 am 1 min read

'Ravanasura' box office collections

Ravi Teja has been a prominent star in Telugu films for decades. The actor had a powerful release earlier this year and has a big release ahead too. His recent release Ravanasura has not been great at the box office. It did not receive critical praise either. The film's concept is taken from Srijit Mukherji's 2019 Bengali thriller Vinci Da.

Low chances of a commercial revival

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sudheer Varma directorial earned Rs. 1 crore on Tuesday which is more or less similar to Monday's Rs. 1.05 crore. Overall, the film earned Rs. 14.95 crore. The film opened to huge numbers but the concept of the film was not well received by Telugu viewers. The cast includes Jayaram, Sushanth, Sriram, and Hyper Aadi, among others.

