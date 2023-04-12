Entertainment

'Gumraah' box office prospects are grim

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 12, 2023, 11:53 am 1 min read

'Gumraah' box office collections

Gumraah has led the audience "gumraah (astray)" with its storyline. The Aditya Roy Kapur-led film was not praised by critics and has not received great viewer reviews, either. The Hindi remake of the Tamil film Thadam has been a disaster at the box office and as per current trends, there is no hope of a silver lining for this action drama.

Collections are diminishing day by day

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs. 68 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall the film earned Rs. 5.85 crore. The box office debacle has been directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar. The cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Roy, and Deepak Kalra, among others. The project is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Roy Kapur appears in a double role in this film.

