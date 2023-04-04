Entertainment

#NewsBytesExclusive: Deepak Kalra on his journey from 'Rockstar' to 'Gumraah'

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 04, 2023, 05:19 pm 3 min read

'Gumraah' actor Deepak Kalra spoke about his brotherhood with Aditya Roy Kapur in an exclusive chat with 'NewsBytes'

Actor Deepak Kalra has had a humble beginning to his career. After being a part of Hindi cinema for over a decade, Kalra is now gearing up for Gumraah, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. He'll also be seen in the upcoming web shows, Provider and Bajaao. Ahead of Gumraah's premiere on Friday, Kalra gets candid with NewsBytes on his journey so far.

Tell us about your character in 'Gumraah'

Gumraah is a complete Bollywood masala movie that has every bit of romance, comedy, action, drama, thrill, and dance in it. While Adi (Roy Kapur) plays a double role in the movie, my character in Gumraah is super fun. I play the role of Chaddi, Adi's childhood buddy. We both are involved in petty thefts in the city, and con people.

Spill beans on your bond with Roy Kapur?

The brotherhood that we both share isn't limited to the film but also to real life. People often assume that industry friendships are restricted only to the sets. But, the love I have for him and the warmth and affection he showers on me, goes beyond the sets. We share a good rapport. We also go out on outings together.

Any favorite memory from the 'Gumraah' shoot?

We were shooting in Delhi's Paharganj area. Once when we had an overnight schedule, we packed up around 6:30am. Of course, we were starving and wanted to grab a quick bite. That's when I took Adi for breakfast near the station where a street vendor sells lip-smacking kachori and aloo sabzi. It is probably one of my most enjoyable moments from the sets.

How would you map your journey in Bollywood?

It's been a humble journey that demanded hard work and dedication. I began my career as a junior artist in Rockstar; I was paid Rs. 770. My only aim was to get through the big screen. I still remember how a coordinator rang me up for Rockstar's shoot, and my mother and I were so happy as if I was offered the lead role.

What was the one thing that shaped your career?

My journey wasn't easy. I kept hustling and doing small-budget films and advertisements for a long time, but nothing seemed to work out. However, I didn't lose hope and continued to work hard. Finally, after almost a decade of struggle, I landed my first hit series, Guilty Minds, where I played late actor Satish Kaushik's son. Since then, luck has been by my side.

How has been your equation with SRK since 'Fan'?

When I got to work with Shah Rukh Khan in Fan, it was a dream come true. The Delhi boy character he played was inspired by me; in fact, he also generously credited me for it on many occasions. He, in several interviews, didn't only mention me but also called me on stage. It was then that the media started to give me attention.