#NewsBytesExclusive: Aditi Govitrikar on whether Marathi cinema needs Bollywood push

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 03, 2023, 11:19 am 4 min read

Aditi Govitrikar gets candid with 'NewsBytes' about Marathi cinema, Bollywood, and more (Picture Credit: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By special arrangement)

Ever since she won the title of Mrs. World in 2001, Aditi Govitrikar inspired many women to pursue their dreams and continues to do so. At 48, she's making a balance between her family, film shoots, and events, and giving tips for stronger mental health. Govitri talks to talks to NewsBytes about herself, her friendship with Malaika Arora, paparazzi culture, and Marathi cinema. Excerpts.

How have beauty pageants evolved in all these years?

When I won the title in 2001, nobody in India knew about Mrs. World even though it was happening since 1984. At that time, a married Indian woman couldn't be a part of the glamour world. Things have changed drastically since then. A lot of beauty pregnants have popped up over the years, but it is the "Mrs." category that has become super popular.

Do beauty pageants work as an entry pass to Bollywood?

Yes, of course. it is so because winning a pageant does offer you the platform. When you win a beauty pageant, you get invited to places and events. From there onwards, acting in films become the next stepping stone. Things such as fame, money, or power, are a lot more in the film industry compared to the modeling world.

How was your transition from being a doctor to model?

Initially, it was difficult. I was posted at JJ Hospital where I was treating poor patients struggling with their health. Then, when I entered the modeling world, I was interacting with models for whom health was the top most priority. This contrast between health being an issue for some people and being a priority for others was difficult for me to adjust to.

Why aren't you seen more often on the screens?

I was offered a lot of films in my initial years but I was scared since I had heard stories about the industry. So, I sat on the fence, did do a few films, and focused on modeling. My interest hasn't been in acting so much but I do enjoy it. Perhaps, this year I'll focus on it and see where it takes me.

Tell us about your friendship with Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and I knew each other since our modeling days but became friends in 2008. Once a common friend was going on a trip to the US with her, Amrita Arora, and one more person. The other person fell sick and that's when our common friend suggested I should come along. That trip was the beginning of our two-decade-long friendship.

How's your equation with Vikram Phadnis?

Vikram Phadnis was the first person who taught me how to walk the ramp. At that time, he was a choreographer and then he became a designer and later, a director. He and I really go way back in time. I also played a psychologist's role in his Marathi film Smile Please. He is super funny as a person and fun to be with.

Is there need to draw a line with the paparazzi?

There have been occasions where the paparazzi have respected a celebrity's personal space, and not clicked them if they were asked not to. But what happened with Alia Bhatt and the one where Saif Ali Khan was forced to say "bedroom mai aa jao," were incidents that shouldn't have happened. This is where the paparazzi need to understand that celebrities are also human.

Why is Marathi cinema not popular as Tamil or Telugu?

Marathi cinema is very rich in its content but what I think it lacks is scale. At the end of the day, the common man watches cinema for larger-than-life stories, music, heavy action, and drama. This is something that South industries have got a grasp of. Marathi films, on the other hand, are more realistic. To break that barrier, we need to think big.

Will a Bollywood push help Marathi Cinema shine brighter?

A cross-culture of work between the Hindi film industry and Marathi Cinema will give the needed push to the latter. But it is unfortunate that it is not happening, despite Bollywood being based out of Maharashtra. However, I really do hope that we see it in the future just as how the Bollywood stars are working in South films and vice-versa.