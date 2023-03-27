Entertainment

Intense AR Rahman songs battle leaves Twitter divided; here's why

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 27, 2023, 06:02 pm 3 min read

Twitter is currently engaged in a discussion about the best AR Rahman Hindi compositions

If you're a prolific Twitter user, there are chances that your last few days have been devoted to religiously voting for an ongoing thread, run by an account that goes by @MrNarci. The challenge is simple: music maestro AR Rahman's classic Hindi compositions are pitted against each other, and the winner is decided through voting that runs for 24 hours. Here's the complete story.

How does the entire thread work?

Every day, the aforementioned Twitter user posts a series of tweets in a thread, and Twitter users are asked to opt for their favorite song. While some of these are more recent compositions (such as the songs from Rockstar or Tamasha), some were released a long time ago (such as Rangeela or Taal). The singer(s) and the lyricist's names are added for more context.

Battle of the best: Which songs competed against each other?

Some of the songs that have locked horns in this battle are Aye Udi Udi from Saathiya versus Masakali from Delhi 6, Jo Bhi Main and Naadan Parindey, both from Rockstar, Jashn-e-Bahara from Jodhaa Akbar and Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa, Chaiyya Chaiyaa from Dil Se and Kabhi Neem Neem from Yuva, and Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha and Ishq Bina from Taal, etc.

Who has won the tough fight so far?

The thread is updated regularly and mentions the winning and losing songs, which naturally divided music aficionados, particularly when they are passionate about a melody. For instance, in Monday's contest, Agar Tum Saath Ho and Ishq Bina are battling it out intensely. Previously, Chale Chalo was trampled by Choti Si Aasha, and Tu Hi Meri Dost Hai was defeated by Raanjhanaa's title track.

It's tough for music lovers to choose just one song

Seeing your favorite art lose is never easy, and nobody knows it better than the netizens invested in this thread! One user wrote, "I don't want to do this. This poll is criminal," while another said, "It's a crime to choose one of these songs over another. All these are absolute classics." A total of 128 songs seemingly made it to the contest.

Take a look at Rahman's illustrious career over the years

Two-time Academy Award-winning singer and composer, Rahman has composed music for films in multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Persian. Some of his most famous Hindi albums are Mani Ratnam's Dil Se, Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Tamasha, Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar and Lagaan, Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shaad Ali's Saathiya, and Aanand L Rai's Raanjhanaa, among several others.