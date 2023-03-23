Entertainment

Happy birthday, Kangana Ranaut: Films that prove she's Bollywood's 'Queen'

Kangana Ranaut turned a year older, as she celebrates her 36th birthday on Thursday (March 23)

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut might be controversy's favorite child for she has often made headlines with her controversial statements and political stance. However, when it comes to movies, she is unarguably one of the best actors we have. On her 36th birthday, here are five films that prove why she's truly the Queen of Bollywood, take a look.

'Queen'

Among all the films that Ranaut has acted in, her best project to date remains Vikas Bahl's directorial Queen. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, this 2013 movie is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that shows how a woman takes off for her honeymoon alone after her fiance calls off the wedding. A feminist movie in a true sense, Queen was a blockbuster hit of Ranaut's career.

'Tanu Weds Manu' series

Talk about comedy and Ranaut sure knows her game well. Starring R Madhavan, Deepak Dobriyal, Swara Bhasker, and her, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, Tanu Weds Manu Returns are two of the best romantic comedies of recent times. The sequel, directed by Aanand L Rai, showed Ranaut playing a Haryanvi athlete, bringing widespread critical acclaim to Ranaut's performance.

'Gangster'

Ranaut made her Bollywood debut with Anurag Basu's 2016 thriller Gangster, also featuring Emraan Hashmi and Shiney Ahuja in the lead. Backed by Mahesh Bhatt, Ranaut's performance was appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. She played an alcoholic dancer, delivering a realistic performance that makes this movie one of her career-best. She also won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'

The historical drama did not only feature Ranaut as Rani Laxmi Bai but also marked her directorial debut. It broke the record of being the highest single-day earner movie led by a female star. Interestingly, the previous record was held by Ranaut's film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. It performed well at the domestic as well as the global box office.

'Fashion'

Madhur Bhandarkar has made some path-breaking films including Fashion which showed the reality of the glamour world. Released in the year 2008, it starred Priyanka Chopra, Ranaut, and Mughda Godse in the lead. Ranaut portrayed the character of Shonali Gujral, who is a successful model but faces a downfall. The realistic acting by every actor is what makes it a good watch.