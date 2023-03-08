Entertainment

'Bholaa': Ajay Devgn hints at a probable cinematic universe

'Bholaa': Ajay Devgn hints at a probable cinematic universe

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 08, 2023, 01:12 pm 2 min read

'Bholaa' might start a new cinematic universe

Superstar Ajay Devgn is having the time of his life, especially with the success of Drishyam 2. Where most are struggling to mint money with remakes, Devgn seems to have mastered the art. His upcoming directorial, Bholaa is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi and it looks promising. Devgn has hinted at the possibility of a cross-over universe like the original one.

'Kaithi' and 'Vikram' are part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj introduced characters from Kaithi in Kamal Haasan's Vikram, hence making it a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. During the trailer launch, Devgn was asked about a cinematic universe in Hindi and he stated, "Through people, we have been in touch and we're discussing a few things for the future." Though not confirmed, he hinted Bholaa could lead a franchise.

Adding a new edge to the same base

In the same media interaction, Devgn stated that the characters have been changed completely in this Hindi remake. He said, "The base idea is similar but otherwise you'll see the whole treatment, the way the world is completely different." This is Devgn's fourth directorial and it also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Vineet Kumar. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in a cameo.