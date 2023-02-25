Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's 'TJMM' to release 1 day earlier: Reports

'Tu Jhooti Main Makkar' likely to be preponed

Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is one of the most-anticipated films as fans are eagerly waiting to see the puppy-eyed Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic comedy genre after a long time. Its trailer and songs seemed like a fresh breeze, and the chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor also gave it an extra edge. Now, makers are reportedly planning to prepone its release.

Reason for probable preponement

TJMM is currently slated to hit theaters on March 8, but now the makers are reportedly planning to release it a day earlier. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "In many places, the Holi holiday will be on March 7. To take advantage of it, the makers felt that it was wise to come on March 7 since that's when it'll get maximum footfalls."

More about the film

Besides Ranbir and Shraddha, TJMM features comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia, Monica Chaudhary, Hasleen Kaur, Rajesh Jais, and Ayesha Raza Mishra. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor will make his acting debut with this project. It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ranjan, among others, and distributed by Yash Raj Films. The music is composed by Pritam and the film is shot by Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran.