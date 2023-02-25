Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran to play Rajan Pillai in OTT debut

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the bonafide pan-Indian stars of India. The actor predominantly works in the Malayalam film industry but over the years has strengthened his footing in other industries as well. While he is currently busy with many projects, the latest reports suggest that the actor will make his OTT debut with a biopic, which will go on floors in 2024.

Reportedly, Sukumaran will essay the role of Rajan Pillai, also known as the "Biscuit Barron of India," in the upcoming biopic. The late businessman had various shades, and it would be interesting to see Sukumaran in this new avatar. Siddharth Anand, Vice President of Saregama India, also confirmed this upcoming project, which would be a web series. It is currently in the research phase.

The biopic's scripting would begin soon. Currently, Sukumaran is wrapping up his pending work and is scheduled to start filming this OTT project in the second half of 2024. He is busy with Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kajol, and the much-anticipated Salaar with Prabhas. He also has his directorial L2 Empuraan in the pipeline.