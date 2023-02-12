Entertainment

'Veera Simha Reddy': When, where to watch Balakrishna-starrer on OTT

'Veera Simha Reddy': When, where to watch Balakrishna-starrer on OTT

Written by Isha Sharma Feb 12, 2023, 02:33 pm 2 min read

'Veera Simha Reddy' is gearing up for its digital debut soon

The wait is almost over! Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest release Veera Simha Reddy is all set to arrive on OTT after completing its theatrical run. Disney+ Hotstar announced on Sunday that the Telugu action-drama film would arrive on the streamer at 6 pm on February 23. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film was released theatrically on January 12. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Balakrishna is a towering name in Tollywood, and in a career spanning four decades, he has worked in over 100 Telugu flicks.

Brahmarshi Viswamitra, Aditya 369, Sri Krishnarjuna Vijayam, Pandurangadu, Sri Rama Rajyam, and Gautamiputra Satakarni are among his most notable works.

Considering his huge legacy, understandably, Veera Simha Reddy had a lot riding on it, and fans even took out rallies for it!

Learn more about the project

Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 150 crore, Veera Simha Reddy was one of the several south Indian films released on the occasion of Sankranti this year. Produced by one of the biggest production houses of Telugu cinema, Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy also stars actors Shruti Haasan, Honey Rose, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and P Ravi Shankar, among several others.

What is the action film all about?

IMDb describes the film's plot as, "The father of Veera Simha Reddy is a revered man in a village and his son Bala Simha Reddy settles in the USA. When his father gets killed in the village politics, Bala Simha returns to India and takes revenge on who killed his father." The film has a long runtime of 2:50 hours and received mixed reviews.

Check out other major titles arriving on Disney+ Hotstar soon

Disney+ Hotstar has no dearth of exciting titles that will keep viewers hooked in the coming days. The Night Manager, starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, is set to premiere on the streamer on February 17. BTS' member J-Hope's documentary J-Hope in the Box will stream the same day. Moreover, Manoj Bajpayee-Sharmila Tagore-Amol Palekar's drama film Gulmohar will premiere on March 3.