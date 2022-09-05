Entertainment

'Babli Bouncer' trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia is bubbly but bold

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 05, 2022, 02:08 pm 2 min read

'Babli Bouncer' received a trailer on Monday! (Photo credit: Twitter/@tamannaahspeaks)

We've finally got a glimpse into Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming comedy-drama flick Babli Bouncer! The film is touted to be a fictional coming-of-age story about a female bouncer set in the real "bouncer town" of India, Asola-Fatehpur Beri. Moreover, the film will explore an all-new avatar of the actor who will essay one of her most varied characters. Let's take a look at the trailer.

Context Why does this story matter?

Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film draws its inspiration from an unusual storyline and is supposed to be a feel-good story with a slight "slice-of-life comedic tone."

The film revolves around the titular protagonist who chooses to be a bouncer and takes us on a journey to explore various aspects of her profession, which is mostly dominated by men.

Trailer In a male-dominated profession, Babli emerges as the only exception

The trailer shows an average day in the village of Fatehpur Beri where men are seen wrestling and exercising to build their bodies like bouncers. We see Bhatia at a store, asking for medicine for a headache and two packets of condoms. Her mother doesn't seem to be too supportive but her father is proud that she can lift more than any male bodybuilder.

Observation Bubbly Babli doesn't shy away from throwing some serious punches

The second half of the trailer shows a complete transition in Babli's (Bhatia) personality when she leaves the village to avoid getting married. She goes to Delhi in search of a job and becomes a lady bouncer at a club. From the light-hearted, humorous tone, we see a complete switchover where Babli fights off a group of men in order to save a girl.

Twitter Post Watch the trailer here

Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'!



Get ready to meet #BabliBouncer, trailer out now! 😎#BabliBouncerOnHotstar streaming from Sept 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.@tamannaahspeaks @imbhandarkar @starstudios_ @JungleePictures pic.twitter.com/nXXyu0BnY6 — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) September 5, 2022

In addition to Bhatia, the film also stars actors Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, Saurabh Shukla, and Supriya Shukla who will appear in supporting roles. The film is produced by Vineet Jain alongside Amrita Pandey while Amit Joshi, along with Aaradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar has penned the film's script. Babli Bouncer is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 23.