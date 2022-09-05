Entertainment

'Bigg Boss Telugu 6': Here's the complete list of contestants

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 05, 2022, 02:02 pm 2 min read

The sixth season Telugu Bigg Boss went on air on Sunday.

The sixth season of the Telugu reality show Bigg Boss went on air on Sunday amidst much fanfare. Superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna kick-started the new season as its host and introduced the 21 participants who will be contesting this time around. In case you are still navigating through the new season, here's the complete list of contestants for the sixth season. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Unlike the previous seasons, this time, commoners are also contending in the show.

Other than the commoners, TV celebrities, movie stars, and social media influencers are a part of the reality show.

Nagarjuna is hosting it for the fourth time in a row, while the first season was hosted by Jr. NTR, Nani hosted the second.

The show is being aired on Star Maa.

Details Actors Keerthi Keshav Bhat, Sudeepa Raparthi are among the contestants

Kannada movie star Keerthi Keshav Bhat, who is well known for her performance in the Telugu series Manasichi Choodu is a part of the show. Sudeepa Raparthi popularly called Pinky after her role as Pinky in the 2001 film Nuvvu Naaku Nachchav is also a contestant. VJ and sports presenter Neha Chowdary, comedy show Jabardasth's performer Chalaki Chanti aka Vinay Mohan are contending.

Information Miss Vijayawada title winner Sri Satya is contending

Sri Satya, the title winner of Miss Vijayawada 2015 and aspiring actor Arjun Kalyan are among the contestants. Social media influencers Srihan and Geethu Royal popularly known as Galatta Geetu Royal are also contending. Marina Abraham is contesting along with her husband Rohit Sahni. The couple has hosted TV shows and is popular among the fans of Telugu reality shows.

Data These are the other contestants

South Indian actor Abhinaya Sree, who is the daughter of yesteryear actor Anuradha is participating. Other contestants are Baladitya, Wanted PanduGod actor Vasanthi Krishnan, professional Kho Kho player Shaani Salmon who has acted in SS Rajamouli's Sye, Inaya Sulthana, RJ Surya, Jabardasth fame Faima, Bigg Boss reviewer Adi Reddy, aspiring model RajSekhar, anchor Anjali aka Arohi Rao, and popular playback singer Revanth.