Sushant Singh Rajput's fans trend actor's name for #100MostHandsomeMen2021 contest

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on May 07, 2021, 07:54 pm

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been trending on Twitter today.

Fans of the Raabta actor think he should be crowned "The Most Handsome Man of 2021."

Every year, an online poll is conducted to select the 100 most handsome/beautiful men and women, fans nominate their favorite celebrities and help them get shortlisted.

The voting for the 2021 season is now open.

Everyone can nominate their favorite stars!

Fan power

The hashtag has been 'hijacked' by Rajput's massive fanbase

In recent months, we have frequently seen the power of Rajput's following, as the Kai Po Che actor trended online for multiple reasons.

While other actors were nominated initially, but Rajput's name is all you can see, no matter how far you scroll in the hashtag.

The only person competing close to the late actor is K-pop band BTS member, V or Taehyung Kim.

Craze for the actor continues to be overwhelming

I nominate Sushant Singh Rajput for #100MostHandsomeMen2021



Bcz he is the most Handsome man on this UNIVERSE ⭐⭐💜💜



SUSHANT EK SITARA pic.twitter.com/zImaHsX5eM — 💜 🦁 ShErNi 🦁 💜 (@RTQueEeN__77) May 6, 2021

Top nominees

Shah Rukh, Sidharth Shukla, and Sonu Sood also remain favorites

Among the other Indian nominees, Shah Rukh Khan, Sonu Sood, and former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla dominated the current trends.

Notably, Khan had ranked third in 2020's poll, which was announced last December. The Badshah of Bollywood trailed only behind Xiao Zhan (winner) and V (runner up).

Other popular mentions were Mahesh Babu, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan, Jin, and Jimin from BTS.

Details

'Bigg Boss' female contestants rule the nominations

The voting for the 100 Most Beautiful Women also commenced today, and the top nominations were divided among former Bigg Boss participants, Jasmin Bhasin and Shehnaaz Gill.

Last year, Hande Ercel from Turkey was crowned as The Most Beautiful Woman, with the maximum number of votes.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone had ranked second in the list. Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabbed the 10th spot.

Case

Separately, NCB nabbed a key suspect in SSR drug case

Separately, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) came one step closer to solving the drug angle in Rajput's death, as they arrested a drug peddler in Goa.

The news came to light on Friday, and the accused, Hemal Shah, was produced in a court.

Last month, the drug enforcement agency had also identified a person named Sahil Shah as the prime accused in the case.