'Superman': Christopher Reeve's son 'jumped at opportunity' to make cameo
What's the story
Will Reeve, the son of late Hollywood actor Christopher Reeve, has a surprising cameo in the new Superman film. In a recent interview with the New York Post, he revealed that he found out about his cameo's leak online before getting back to NYC from filming in Cleveland. "I went on set, I did my thing for a few minutes... And by the time I had gotten to the gate, it had leaked online that I had a cameo."
Legacy honor
It was such a treat, says Reeve
Reeve, who is an ABC News correspondent, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the film. He called it "such a treat," especially as it pays tribute to his father, who famously portrayed Superman in 1978 and its three sequels. "I was honored to get the call from the wonderful filmmakers, and I jumped at the opportunity," he told New York Post.
Character details
Reeve's character similar to his real-life job as a journalist
Reeve's character in the film is similar to his real-life job as a journalist. He confirmed this to TMZ in July 2024, saying, "I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it [happen]." Despite being used to live TV appearances, he admitted that filming for Superman was more nerve-wracking due to the number of people around him.
Unexpected reveal
Reeve had to memorize 1 line for his scene
Reeve revealed that he had to memorize only one line for his scene, which was different from his usual job, where everything is live and out in the world. "I got takes, which I'm not used to in my day job doing live television for ABC News," he explained.
Tribute
The cast and crew watched a documentary about Christopher
The crew and cast of the new Superman film also paid tribute to Christopher by watching a documentary about the veteran actor's life before filming started. Reeve revealed this detail, saying it helped the cast understand how much it meant to get the movie right for fans who loved his father and the franchise. James Gunn's Superman is now playing in theaters.