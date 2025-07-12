'Superman': Christopher Reeve's son 'jumped at opportunity' to make cameo

Will Reeve, the son of late Hollywood actor Christopher Reeve, has a surprising cameo in the new Superman film. In a recent interview with the New York Post, he revealed that he found out about his cameo's leak online before getting back to NYC from filming in Cleveland. "I went on set, I did my thing for a few minutes... And by the time I had gotten to the gate, it had leaked online that I had a cameo."

Legacy honor It was such a treat, says Reeve Reeve, who is an ABC News correspondent, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the film. He called it "such a treat," especially as it pays tribute to his father, who famously portrayed Superman in 1978 and its three sequels. "I was honored to get the call from the wonderful filmmakers, and I jumped at the opportunity," he told New York Post.

Character details Reeve's character similar to his real-life job as a journalist Reeve's character in the film is similar to his real-life job as a journalist. He confirmed this to TMZ in July 2024, saying, "I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it [happen]." Despite being used to live TV appearances, he admitted that filming for Superman was more nerve-wracking due to the number of people around him.

Unexpected reveal Reeve had to memorize 1 line for his scene Reeve revealed that he had to memorize only one line for his scene, which was different from his usual job, where everything is live and out in the world. "I got takes, which I'm not used to in my day job doing live television for ABC News," he explained.