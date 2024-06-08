Next Article

Mikaela Hoover and Christopher MacDonald join 'Superman' cast

James Gunn's 'Superman' adds two key members to 'Daily Planet'

By Tanvi Gupta 11:51 am Jun 08, 202411:51 am

What's the story James Gunn's forthcoming Superman movie has added two new cast members: Mikaela Hoover (Love Hard) and Christopher MacDonald (Happy Gilmore). The Hollywood Reporter revealed that both actors were spotted on set in Atlanta. Hoover and MacDonald will portray Cat Grant and Ron Troupe, a pair of reporters who work alongside Clark Kent at the Daily Planet. It's the same organization where Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) works.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Under the watchful eyes of studio chiefs Gunn and Peter Safran—Superman marks the first title in an overhauled DC lineup. This film will delve into the journey of the iconic superhero as he navigates the delicate balance between his Kryptonian heritage and his upbringing on Earth. Gunn takes the directorial reins, weaving his narrative from the characters conceived by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Safran spearheads production—currently underway in Atlanta—slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

New roles

Hoover and MacDonald join star-studded 'Superman' cast

Hoover has previously collaborated with Gunn in films like Super, The Suicide Squad, and two Guardians of the Galaxy films. She and MacDonald will join David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, and Wendell Pierce playing editor Perry White. Also slated for roles—as previously revealed—are Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, and Skyler Gisondo, among others.

Character history

Cat Grant and Ron Troupe: New additions to 'Superman' mythos

Cat Grant and Ron Troupe are relatively recent characters in the Superman universe. Grant, first introduced in 1987's The Adventures of Superman #424, is known as the Planet's gossip and entertainment columnist. She later featured prominently in the 1990s series Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and on the CW series Supergirl. Troupe debuted in 1991's The Adventures of Superman #480 as a reliable reporter for the paper.

Expanded universe

Other DC characters to appear in Gunn's forthcoming film

The film will also feature other notable DC Comics characters. Nicholas Hoult will portray Lex Luthor, Sean Gunn is set to play Maxwell Lord and Isabela Merced has been cast as Hawkgirl. Fillion will appear as Guy Gardner, Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Carrigan as Metamorpho, and de Faría as the Engineer. This film is part of a new series of DC films starting with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, slated for June 26, 2026, release.