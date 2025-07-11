John Abraham-Rohit Shetty start second leg of Rakesh Maria biopic  

After a break of over a month, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and actor John Abraham have resumed the second schedule of their much-anticipated project on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria . The film is an adaptation of Maria's autobiography, Let Me Say It Now. The second leg of the shoot began on Monday at a college in Fort, Mumbai, reported Mid-Day.

Production details 'Rohit wants the film to feel real' The team has a 65-day schedule ahead, with filming set to take place at various locations in Mumbai and Wai. A source close to the production told Mid-Day, "Rohit wants the film to feel real. Shooting at locations across the city will bring that raw energy." The film went to the floor in April and is expected to wrap up by September.

Plot focus Departure from Shetty's usual action-packed films The film will reportedly be a departure from Shetty's usual action-packed films. It will focus on Maria's involvement in several high-profile investigations, including the 1993 Mumbai blasts and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The source added, "For now, we're focusing on all the indoor scenes. After the monsoon subsides, a large set will be built for the major action sequences."