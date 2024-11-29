Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again" has raked in over ₹242cr in 28 days and is offering ₹99 tickets on National Cinema Day to attract more viewers.

However, it faces competition from the upcoming releases of "Moana 2" and "Pushpa 2".

The film features stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' is stable; earns over ₹242cr by Day 28

By Isha Sharma 10:14 am Nov 29, 202410:14 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest release Singham Again, helmed by Rohit Shetty, has raked in an impressive ₹242.6 crore in its first four weeks. After a solid opening, the film witnessed a drop in its third week and a further slump in the fourth week. The movie collected around ₹55 lakh on its fourth Thursday, taking the total to ₹6.54 crore for the week alone.

Marketing strategy

'Singham Again' introduced ₹99 ticket offer to boost sales

In a bid to keep its box office momentum alive in the fifth weekend, the makers have announced a special ticket pricing strategy. They are selling tickets at just ₹99 for National Cinema Day on Friday (November 29). This is intended to draw in more viewers with its cheaper tickets as the film approaches the end of its theatrical run. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.

Box office battle

It'll face competition from 'Moana 2' and 'Pushpa 2'

Singham Again will face stiff competition at the box office this weekend with the release of Hollywood's animated children's film Moana 2. The Disney sequel is set to hit theaters worldwide on Friday. Next week, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will dominate screens. It remains to be seen if Singham Again can keep its momentum going in the last leg of its theatrical journey.