Despite facing competition from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 'Singham Again' has made a roaring ₹121cr in its opening weekend, marking the biggest debut for stars Devgn and Shetty.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Kumar, is expected to surpass Simmba's ₹240cr earnings, potentially becoming the highest-grossing cop universe movie.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' collects a massive ₹121cr in 3 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:10 am Nov 04, 202411:10 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest action-thriller Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, witnessed an unexpected drop in box office collections on its first Sunday. Nevertheless, the film crossed the ₹100cr mark domestically within three days of its release. On Friday and Saturday, the film had a strong opening with collections of over ₹40cr each day. However, Sunday's earnings dropped to an estimated ₹35cr.

Record-breaking weekend

'Singham Again' set new records for Devgn and Shetty

Despite the surprise drop in Sunday's earnings, Singham Again still raked in a total of ₹121cr in its opening weekend. This is the biggest opening weekend for both Devgn and Shetty. The film's performance on weekdays will give more insight into its lifetime collection. At this pace, Singham Again is expected to beat Simmba's ₹240cr earnings, possibly becoming the highest-grossing cop universe movie yet.

Box office battle

'Singham Again' faced competition and saw reduced theater occupancy

Singham Again's success is all the more impressive considering it was released alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Despite the huge clash, the film comfortably crossed the ₹100cr mark. However, it did see a drop in theater occupancy on Sunday with just 52.55% of seats booked. The highest theater occupancies were in Mumbai, NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Film highlights

'Singham Again' features star-studded cast and unique storyline

Singham Again features a star-studded cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. Arjun Kapoor plays the villain in this Ramayana-inspired storyline. The film has Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, a relentless cop fighting against crime. Key allies include Singh's Simmba, Kumar's Sooryavanshi, and Shroff's Satya—each representing heroic traits similar to Indian mythology figures.