Summarize Simplifying... In short The trailer for the much-anticipated 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is set to be unveiled at a grand event in Jaipur's iconic Raj Mandir.

The film, releasing on Diwali, will see a box office clash with 'Singham Again'.

In this latest installment of the successful franchise, Aaryan will captivate audiences as a ghost exorcist, adding to the suspense and thrill of the festive season. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' slated for November 1 release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' trailer be unveiled in Jaipur's Raj Mandir: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm Oct 08, 202405:04 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, will finally release its trailer on Wednesday (October 9), reports said. The film has already created a lot of buzz with its first poster and teaser release. The teaser gave us glimpses of Aaryan as Rooh Baba, alongside Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, with Balan reprising her role as Manjulika from the original film.

Trailer launch

'BB3' trailer launch: Jaipur may be the chosen city

A report by Pinkvilla suggests the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be launched at a grand event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The report states that the trailer will be unveiled at the iconic Raj Mandir during a special single-screen event featuring the cast. Reportedly, the trailer is over three minutes long, promising an extended sneak peek into the film's storyline and characters. Initially scheduled for Sunday, the trailer release was postponed to Wednesday due to undisclosed reasons.

Box office battle

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' to clash with 'Singham Again' this Diwali

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on Diwali (November 1), clashing with Rohit Shetty's star-studded Singham Again. The first poster of the film had a closed door with an old lock decorated with mantra threads, a Rudraksha garland, and Kalawa. The intriguing imagery was paired with the caption "Darwaza Khulega Is Diwali," hinting at the suspense and thrill awaiting audiences this festive season.

Character reveal

Aaryan to play ghost exorcist in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Aaryan will be seen as a ghost exorcist named Rooh Baba. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the second part of this successful franchise. The last installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a blockbuster hit grossing around ₹300 crore worldwide. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise began in 2007, starring Akshay Kumar, Balan, and Shiney Ahuja. Directed by Priyadarshan, it became a cult classic for its blend of horror and comedy.