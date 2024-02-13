Madhuri Dixit joins the star-studded cast of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' as per reports

What's the story The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise is gearing up for its third installment, bringing together powerhouse performers! Kartik Aaryan is all set to reprise his role as Rooh Baba from the second part and, to add to the excitement, the OG (original) Manjulika, Vidya Balan, is making a grand return. But hold on, the star-studded ensemble doesn't stop there! The latest buzz suggests that Madhuri Dixit is also joining the cast. Here's all we know.

BB3 is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film's shoot is set to commence in February once Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee complete their existing commitments. Notably, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2—also helmed by Bazmee—served as a sequel to the 2007 cult hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar. The film's sequel starred Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles.

'Two ghosts versus Rooh Baba'? Dixit's character details

Dixit will make her debut in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa universe, portraying a ghost alongside Balan. According to Mid-Day, "The team felt another spirit would add to the narrative. So, it will be Rooh Baba versus the two ghosts." "By bringing the two leading ladies together for the first time on screen, the makers have played a trump card." In the second installment, Tabu took on dual roles, portraying Manjulika and Anjulika.

Earlier, Aaryan welcomed Balan with the message: 'It's happening!'

On Monday night, Aaryan took to Instagram to share an epic crossover video featuring Rooh Baba and OG Manjulika (Balan), expressing his excitement with the caption, "It's happening!" He wrote: "OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa...(sic)." In the 2007 film, Balan played the role of Avni—the wife of Siddharth (Shiney Ahuja)—who grapples with dual personality disorder. Balan's remarkable performance, especially on Shreya Ghoshal's rendition of Mere Dholna, is still etched in the hearts of audiences.

Here she comes in style! Watch this clip

Female lead: Sara Ali Khan or Sharvari?

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is reportedly being considered for the female lead part. If she gets the part, it will mark her second on-screen collaboration with alleged ex-boyfriend Aaryan (after Love Aaj Kal). However, Sharvari was seen with Aaryan at the T-Series office last week, sparking rumors that she might be the leading lady. According to sources, "The discussions are at a nascent stage. Nothing is confirmed yet."

Will Akshay Kumar be part of the film?

Ever since the announcement of BB3, there has been considerable anticipation regarding Kumar's involvement in the project. Putting an end to it, director Bazmee recently clarified that Kumar will not be part of the film. He said, "Kumar is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." "I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes," he added.