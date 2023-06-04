Entertainment

Kartik-Kiara's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer to be out tomorrow

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 04, 2023, 12:24 pm 2 min read

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' trailer to be out on Monday

The upcoming Hindi romantic musical drama Satyaprem Ki Katha has been in the news for a long time due to its genre and the lead cast: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The film will premiere in theaters on June 29 and its teaser was released on May 18. Now, the makers have announced that its much-awaited trailer will finally arrive at 11:11am on Monday.

Here's what Aaryan posted

Film created right buzz due to music

Quoting a source, Bollywood Hungama reported, "The makers...have got a boost with the positive response generated by the teaser and the song Naseeb Se." "It's been a while since audiences saw a true blue love story and that gives the film an advantage... An effective marketing campaign is also being planned so that enough noise is created about the film among the aam junta."

Here's more about cast and crew

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures have bankrolled the musical love story, which is directed by Sameer Vidwans (Anandi Gopal). The film was earlier called Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but its title was later changed owing to some backlash. It also stars an ensemble cast comprising Gajraj Rao, Shikha Talsania, and Supriya Pathak. The music is helmed by Payal Dev, Manan Bhardwaj, and Tanishk Bagchi.