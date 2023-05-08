Entertainment

Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam' look out: All about Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth directorial

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 08, 2023, 02:10 pm 2 min read

'Lal Salaam' will feature Rajinikanth in extended cameo

Superstar Rajinikanth is gearing up for his next theatrical release, Lal Salaam. In the upcoming title, Thalaivar will be seen in an extended cameo, the first look of which was released by the makers on Sunday. The film is being helmed by his daughter, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth. In the meantime, here's everything to know about the Aishwaryaa directorial that fans are eagerly waiting for.

Why does this story matter?

Lal Salaam is one of the most anticipated films of the year 2023. It will feature Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai in an extended cameo role. The film will be led by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

Fondly known as Thalaivar, the legendary superstar has a huge fan following, especially in Tamil Nadu. Lal Salaam has already generated a buzz among all the Rajini fans.

'Moideen Bhai has arrived'

The first look of Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai, which was released on Sunday night, showed him wearing a gray-colored achkan paired with a white churidar pajama, a red skull cap, and classy sunglasses. Against the backdrop of a burning Gateway of India, it also shows some men amid riots. "Everyone's favorite BHAI is back in Mumbai," read the caption of Lycra Production's post.

Everything to know about 'Lal Salaam'

Lal Salaam will see the return of Aishwaryaa as a director after a gap of eight years. She debuted as a filmmaker in the year 2012 with 3 which starred Dhanush in the lead, and her last film directorial venture was Vai Raja Vai (2015). The upcoming film is backed by Lyca Productions, while the music has been helmed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

On Rajinikanth's professional front

Apart from playing an extended cameo in this upcoming title, Rajinikanth is also gearing up for the release of Jailer. The action-comedy film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Anirudh Ravichander joining as the music composer. Reportedly, Jailer is expected to hit cinema halls on August 10, whereas Lal Salaam will also have its theatrical release in the second half of the year.