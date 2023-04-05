Entertainment

Box office: 'Viduthalai Part 1' collections witness growth

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 05, 2023, 11:36 am 1 min read

'Viduthalai Part 1' box office collection

Vetrimaaran is one of the most adept filmmakers of Tamil cinema. Over the years, fans have loved his work and his recent directorial, Viduthalai Part 1 has awed viewers and critics. The film's word of mouth has been positive but due to poor marketing, it has not been able to make the impact as expected. Box office collections are decent though.

Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.9 crore

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 2.2 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday which is a slight increase from Monday's Rs. 2 crore. Overall, it has earned Rs. 16.9 crore. The Visanarai director's new film revolves around police brutality and stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, and Bhavani Sre in pivotal roles. The film is finally showing signs of gaining momentum.

