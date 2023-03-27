Entertainment

Box office: 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway' collection sees comparative rise

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 01:21 pm 1 min read

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway marked Rani Mukerji's return to celluloid after nearly two years. The film has been in the buzz ever since its announcement, yet the collections are not at par. It has been raking in low numbers at the box office. On the second weekend, it saw a comparative rise in collections and it has mixed positive word of mouth.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ashima Chibber directorial earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, the film has earned Rs. 14.90 crore at the domestic box office. The cast includes the adept Anirban Bhattacharya, Jim Sarbh, Neena Gupta, and Soumya Mukherjee. Mukerji's acting has been praised by all. It is pitted against Anubhav Sinha's Bheed at the domestic box office.

