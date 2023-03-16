Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'OMG! 2' aiming for direct-to-OTT release

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 16, 2023, 11:23 am 1 min read

'OMG! 2' is aiming for a direct OTT release

Superstar Akshay Kumar is having a rocky ride at the box office post-pandemic. The Khiladi of money spinners is not being able to perform and all his theatrical ventures have tanked, including his recent release Selfiee. A LetsCinema exclusive revealed that the makers of Kumar's upcoming film OMG: Oh My God! 2 are opting for a direct-to-digital release. Learn more.

OTT release details and other cast members

The producers of the upcoming sequel are opting to release it on either Voot or Jio Cinema. There have been no confirmations by the makers yet. The satirical comedy-drama will be helmed by Amit Rai and bankrolled by Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Arun Govil, and Yami Gautam, among others.

