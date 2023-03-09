Entertainment

Satish Kaushik death: 'Emergency' to be late actor's last release

Satish Kaushik passes away at 66 due to heart attack

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik passed away in the early hours of Thursday at 66. He was in Gurugram visiting his relatives when he suffered a heart attack. He breathed his last at Gurugram's Fortis Hospital. Over the years, the National School of Drama alumnus had been part of many acclaimed films, and Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama Emergency will reportedly be his last film.

Ranaut on working with Kaushik

Kaushik will be seen playing former Defence Minister "Babuji" Jagjivan Ram in Emergency. Reportedly, the late actor had wrapped up his schedule for the film. Ranaut, who is headlining and helming the film, condoled Kaushik's demise on social media. She also shared her experience of directing him in Emergency and called him a "genuine man." Kaushik was last seen in ZEE5's Chhatriwali (2023).

Here's what Ranaut posted on Twitter

Woke up to this horrible news, he was my biggest cheerleader, a very successful actor and director #SatishKaushik ji personally was also a very kind and genuine man, I loved directing him in Emergency. He will be missed, Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vwCp2PA64u — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 9, 2023