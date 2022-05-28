Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' sells only 20 tickets on Day 8

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 28, 2022, 12:38 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' struggles to attract eyeballs.

Despite being a high-budgeted action film, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is struggling to attract an audience. A report by Bollywood Hungama claimed that the film collected a mere amount of Rs. 4,420 on the eighth day of its theatrical release. Additionally, it also reportedly sold only 20 tickets across India. Despite having a half-decent plot, the film had a slow run from Day 1.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Razneesh Ghai directorial featuring Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee reportedly had a budget of Rs. 80-90cr.

But Dhaakad proved to be a total dud with a lifetime total of under Rs. 3cr.

Many shows were also canceled due to a lack of audience.

This could also be due to its clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which amassed a large audience.

Clash 'Dhaakad' had to vacate screens for 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Reportedly, the film had 2,100 screens on May 20, the day of its release, which reportedly dropped down to 300 screens by May 22. The screen count has only reduced since then. "By Thursday, it was out of many cinemas as Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun: Maverick had an early release on May 26," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Screening 'Dhaakad' already removed from nearly 99% theaters

In its second week, Dhaakad is reportedly playing in only 25 cinemas across India. "In other words, it has been removed from nearly 98.80% of theaters that were playing the film in Week 1," the aforementioned source said. Delhi is reportedly screening the film in four theaters whereas Mumbai doesn't have a single screening. Ranaut and the makers haven't commented on the developments.

Report Makers also struggling to get OTT house for film

After a bad run at the box office, the film had its hopes set on an OTT release. But that seems dicey, too. According to a report, the makers waited to sell the OTT rights till it was released to crack a profitable deal. However, they are now struggling to rope in a streaming platform. Source: Bollywood Hungama.