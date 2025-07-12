'Did it out of compulsion': Gopal Khemka murder case accused

Umesh Yadav, the shooter arrested in the Gopal Khemka murder case, has revealed shocking details about the crime. He confessed to killing Khemka out of "compulsion" due to financial distress. Despite his confession, he has refused to name any accomplices involved in the crime. The police are now suspecting that more people were involved and are working on identifying them.

Accomplice details Yadav knew Sao for 1.5 years; planned murder in Bihar Yadav revealed he had known Ashok Sao for around one and a half years and last met him a month-and-a-half ago in Bihar Sharif. During this meeting, they planned Khemka's murder. However, he has not disclosed the identities of other accomplices involved in the crime. When asked about the weapon used in the murder, Yadav said he didn't know its source but paid a man named Vikas for it.

Investigation progress Police preparing list of suspects The police are now intensively probing the case with a list of 200 questions for Yadav. They are trying to identify and arrest other suspects linked to the murder. Both Sao and Yadav are currently in police remand for further questioning. Interestingly, this case is similar to Khemka's son Gunjan's 2018 murder, also linked to business disputes.