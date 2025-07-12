Air India crash: Pilots' union seeks observer role in investigation

The Air Line Pilots Association of India (ALPA India) has requested to be included as observers in the ongoing investigation into the Air India flight AI-171 crash. The plea comes after the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released a preliminary report on the incident. ALPA India President Captain Sam Thomas expressed concerns over the investigation process, alleging a presumption of pilot guilt.

Investigation concerns 'Investigation driven in direction presuming guilt of pilots' The AAIB's preliminary report states that the co-pilot was flying the plane at the time of the crash. The report also mentions that both engines' fuel switches were moved to "CUTOFF" seconds after takeoff. No technical faults were found with the plane or its engines. However, Capt Thomas has raised concerns about transparency in investigations and said, "We feel that the investigation is being driven in a direction presuming the guilt of pilots."

Observer request Union's request to be included in the investigation process The ALPA India has now requested to be included as observers in the investigation process. The union hopes its inclusion will ensure transparency and fairness. "We once again request the powers that be to include us even in the capacity of observers so as to provide the requisite transparency in the investigations," their statement read.

Corporate response Air India, Boeing issue statements on preliminary report Air India has acknowledged the AAIB's preliminary report and reiterated its commitment to support the affected families. The airline said it is fully cooperating with investigators but refrained from commenting on technical details due to the ongoing investigation. Boeing also released a statement after the AAIB's preliminary report, highlighting its support for the investigation process.