Sidharth-Janhvi's 'Param Sundari' likely to release on August 29: Report
What's the story
Maddock Films has revealed that their upcoming romantic drama, Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, will be released in August. The news was revealed through a teaser attached to the prints of Maalik on Friday. The original teaser for Param Sundari had stated a July 25 release date, while the updated version says, "In cinemas worldwide this August." The film vacated the July 25 slot to avoid a clash with Son of Sardaar 2.
Release date
Speculations on the exact release date
The change in the teaser has led to speculation about the exact release date of Param Sundari. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, "August 29 seems like the likely date. If they had planned to release the film on August 1, there would have been some developments by now in terms of promotions and distribution deals." "It probably won't arrive in cinemas on August 14 as the two biggies, War 2 and Coolie, have already taken over the coveted slot."
Other releases
'Baby Do Die Do' teaser also attached to 'Maalik'
Along with Param Sundari, the teaser for Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's Baby Do Die Do was also screened with Maalik. The one-minute teaser focuses on Qureshi's character, who is described as the "1st desi female assassin." The film also stars Sikandar Kher. The teaser has not been released digitally.