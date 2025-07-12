James Gunn's 'Superman' to get TV spinoffs? Everything to know

Future endeavors

Update on other upcoming DCU projects

Gunn is also busy with the second season of Peacemaker, which is set to premiere on August 21. His series, Lanterns, featuring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, is currently in post-production for a 2026 release. During a recent Q&A session with Entertainment Weekly, he gave an update on his other series, Paradise Lost, revealing it "is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving."