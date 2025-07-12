James Gunn's 'Superman' to get TV spinoffs? Everything to know
What's the story
Director James Gunn is planning to expand the Superman universe with at least two television spinoffs, reported The Wall Street Journal. These shows will likely focus on Mister Terrific, played by Edi Gathegi, and Jimmy Olsen, portrayed by Skyler Gisondo. This news comes as Gunn's Superman released on Friday and is performing well in India with about ₹7crore opening day collection, as per Sacnilk.
Future endeavors
Update on other upcoming DCU projects
Gunn is also busy with the second season of Peacemaker, which is set to premiere on August 21. His series, Lanterns, featuring Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler, is currently in post-production for a 2026 release. During a recent Q&A session with Entertainment Weekly, he gave an update on his other series, Paradise Lost, revealing it "is moving along. It's slow-moving, but it's moving."
Strategic overhaul
Revamping of the DC Universe
Gunn and his co-CEO Peter Safran had earlier revealed their plans for revamping the DC Universe (DCU). Their strategy includes releasing two live-action films, one animated film, two live-action TV shows, and two animated TV series every year. This approach is part of their effort to breathe new life into the DC franchise.
Star-studded lineup
About the cast of 'Superman'
Gunn's Superman features a star-studded cast with David Corenswet taking on the titular character and Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane. The movie also stars Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Wendell Pierce as Perry White.