What's the story The DC Universe is set to release a series of new TV shows, expanding its narrative scope beyond cinema. This move follows the success of HBO's The Penguin, a spin-off from Matt Reeves's The Batman. The forthcoming lineup includes both sequels to popular series and fresh narratives featuring DC's array of heroes and villains. Here is a comprehensive guide to these upcoming DC TV shows.

'Creature Commandos' and 'Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2'

One of the earliest releases in James Gunn's DCU is Creature Commandos, set to premiere on December 5. It features a task force of nonhuman DC characters, including classic Universal horror monsters like Eric Frankenstein and Nina Mazursky. Another anticipated release is Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, an Amazon Prime Video original that reimagines Batman as a period noir drama set in the late 40s and early 50s. It will likely release in 2025.

'Harley Quinn Season 5' and 'Peacemaker Season 2'

The DCU is also set to release Harley Quinn Season 5 in November. The series, which has gained massive popularity on HBO, follows Harley Quinn's journey after her breakup with The Joker. Kaley Cuoco confirmed the new season in January. Another sequel in the lineup is Peacemaker Season 2, featuring John Cena's character from Suicide Squad. The show is currently in production and is eyeing a release next year.

'Waller' and 'Lanterns'

The DCU is also introducing a series dedicated to Amanda Waller, a character who has been a consistent presence in multiple DCU movies and shows. The live-action show, titled Waller, will feature Viola Davis's character in the spotlight. Another upcoming show is Lanterns, a crime procedural featuring both the Hal Jordan and John Stewart incarnations of Green Lantern. The series is being developed by Ozark executive producer Chris Mundy.

'Paradise Lost' and 'Booster Gold'

Paradise Lost, a prequel set in Wonder Woman's home country of Themyscira, is another unique entry in the DCU lineup. The series will follow the lives of Amazonian warrior women and is said to be inspired by Game of Thrones. Gunn has confirmed its development but clarified that it's not yet greenlit. Lastly, Booster Gold is a show about a time-traveling superhero from the 25th century who uses his knowledge to become rich and famous in the contemporary age.