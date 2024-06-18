In brief Simplifying... In brief The second season of HBO's 'House of the Dragon' will air every Sunday starting in June, with episodes also available on Max.

The season, featuring eight episodes, will delve deeper into the Targaryen family's civil war and introduce new characters.

The season, featuring eight episodes, will delve deeper into the Targaryen family's civil war and introduce new characters.

Returning cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, and Emma D'Arcy, with fresh faces like Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, and Kieran Bew joining the saga.

'House of the Dragon' Season 2 premiere

'House of the Dragon 2': Release schedule for remaining episodes

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Jun 18, 202402:10 am

What's the story The eagerly awaited second season of the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, premiered this weekend. Continuing from where Season 1 left off, it delved into the civil war within the Targaryen family for control over Westeros. The new season, featuring King Aegon II and Queen Rhaenyra at the helm, promises to deliver "spectacularly dark and explosive storytelling." The premiere happened on Sunday, June 16 at 9:00pm ET/PT. Here's when the next episodes will come.

Streaming details

HBO, Max to air 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

The second season of House of the Dragon will be exclusively aired on HBO, with new episodes released every Sunday at 9:00am ET/PT. On the same day, these episodes will also be available for streaming on Max. So, Episode 2 will drop on June 23. Customers can access both HBO and Max through traditional online sign-up or via their TV provider, with subscription plans ranging from $9.99 to $19.99 per month.

Season overview

Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon': What to expect

The second season of House of the Dragon will comprise eight episodes, released weekly every Sunday on HBO and Max. The season is set to kick off in June and wrap up in August (August 4 to be exact), with each episode running approximately an hour. The narrative will continue to explore the Targaryen family's civil war, leading up to the end of their rule over Westeros.

Cast information

Cast details for 'House of the Dragon' Season 2

Returning cast members for the new season include Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as adult Alicent Hightower, and Emma D'Arcy as adult Rhaenyra Targaryen. The second season will also introduce new characters and actors such as Clinton Liberty portraying Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna playing Ser Alfred Broome, and Kieran Bew in the role of Hugh. These additions promise to add fresh dynamics to the ongoing saga.