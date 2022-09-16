Entertainment

Kit Harington 'knows nothing' about upcoming 'GoT' Jon Snow spinoff

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Sep 16, 2022, 06:55 pm 2 min read

It was announced back in June that Jon Snow is getting his own spinoff.

Well, it looks like Game of Throne's (GoT) Ygritte traveled forward in time when she told Jon Snow the iconic: "You know nothing, Jon Snow" dialogue. With the announcement of a spinoff on Jon Snow's character from the epic HBO series, we might expect its central character Kit Harington to know something about the series. But alas! He again "knows nothing" about it!

Context Why does this story matter?

HBO's fantasy drama during its successful run between 2011 and 2019 recreated the history of television shows.

It still remains one of HBO's most successful outings.

GoT, which now has cult-like followers, is also credited with receiving 59 Primetime Emmy Awards, which is the highest for any drama series.

Harington's performance as the "bastard son" was sensational and the spinoff is a highly-expected one.

Quote So, what did Harington say about the upcoming series?

Harington was on the podcast Happy Sad Confused by Josh Horowitz, where he briefly spoke about the Jon Snow spinoff series that is presently being developed by HBO. Horowitz tried to extract some information about the series, but Harington remained tight-lipped. "The only thing I'll say is that I know nothing about it," he said keeping all the information under wraps.

Did you know? Spin off on Jon Snow was Harington's idea

George RR Martin, the writer of the novel A Song of Ice and Fire (which is the source of GoT) confirmed back in June that the spinoff show for Jon Snow is on the cards. In a blog, he revealed that it was Harington who came up with the spinoff idea. He added that the actor even brought in his own showrunners and writers.

Update Meanwhile, 'House of the Dragon' is continuing 'GoT's legacy

HBO is presently airing the prequel to GoT, House of The Dragon (HotD). The events of HotD take place 200 years prior to the events that happened in GoT. It revolves around the battle for the Iron Throne by the lords and ladies of House Targaryen. With nearly 10M viewers across HBO Max platforms in the US alone, HotD is the platform's biggest-ever premiere.