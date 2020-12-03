Peter Dinklage needs no introduction. He can ace weird and woke roles with the same dexterity as he can do with any serious role. Tyrion Lannister of GoT is a prime example. The skilled actor will now be playing the lead role in a reboot of The Toxic Avenger. Legendary Entertainment would be looking after this remade version of the 1984 smash-hit original.

Context 'The Toxic Avenger' was a 1984 black comedy film

The Toxic Avenger was a black comedy film that stood out above its B-grade counterparts because of a heady mix of horror, comedy, and superhero genres. It dealt with Melvin, a poor mop boy, who's too innocent to protest against the bullies in his health club. One day, after falling prey to a prank, he lands into a tub of toxic waste, bringing out Toxie.

Plot Toxie, disfigured abomination of a human being, cares the least

Toxie is an overgrown, disfigured abomination of a human being with superhuman strength. The only difference? This man doesn't give two hoots to what people call him. He gets back on his wrongdoers, avenges himself, and turns out to be Tromaville, New Jersey's own vigilante correcting different sorts of criminals. The film was made on a $500,000 budget and was a massive hit.

Details Success of the film paved way to sequels, play, comics

The original film written and directed by Lloyd Kaufman, with Michael Herz co-directing, compiled various shades in the stereotypical vigilante script with experts drawing parallel with The Mask. The success of The Toxic Avenger eventually spawned a franchise of its own, giving out three successive films, a video game, a cartoon TV series, a play and even a comic book series from Marvel.

