'Aap Jaisa Koi,' 'Special Ops': Top OTT titles this week

This week, a host of new movies and web shows are set to grace platforms like Netflix, JioHotstar, and more. Among them is Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama led by R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh . Also making its debut is the second season of Kay Kay Menon 's Special Ops on JioHotstar. Here's a comprehensive list of what's coming your way this week.

July 8 'Better Late Than Single,' 'Moonwalk' Netflix's new Korean reality dating drama, Better Late Than Single, features eternally single contestants getting makeovers and dating advice from experts. It drops on Tuesday. JioHotstar will premiere Moonwalk on the same day. Set in the '80s, this Malayalam film follows small-town boys learning breakdancing to emulate Michael Jackson's moves.

July 9 'Ziam,' 'The Gringo Hunters,' and more Netflix will also premiere Ziam, a Thai action-zombie movie where a former Muay Thai fighter must rescue his doctor girlfriend from a zombie outbreak in a hospital. The streaming giant will also release The Gringo Hunters, an intense crime thriller series inspired by an elite Mexican police unit that tracks down US fugitives crossing the border. On July 11, Netflix will drop Aap Jaisa Koi, a romantic drama about Shrirenu Tripathi (Madhavan), a middle-aged Sanskrit professor in Jamshedpur.

July 11 'Madea's Destination Wedding' and 'Special Ops' Season 2 Tyler Perry's Madea's Destination Wedding, the 13th film in the Madea universe, will be released on Netflix on Friday. The comedy follows Madea as she travels to the Bahamas for her grandniece's wedding but faces unexpected drama when Tiffany questions her fiancé Zavier. Also coming to JioHotstar is Special Ops Season 2 where Menon reprises his role as Himmat Singh, who must thwart a new threat against India's digital economy.