Shahid Kapoor-led scamster drama 'Farzi' sequel in development: Reports

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 17, 2023, 12:24 pm 3 min read

Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi 2' to roll out after 'The Family Man 3,' and 'Citadel'

Amazon Prime Video's web series Farzi became the most-talked-about show in recent times and created a lot of chatter as it marked Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's OTT debut. The series headlined by an ensemble of Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, and Raashii Khanna opened up with an encouraging response from the audience. According to a report, Farzi 2 is already in development.

Why does this story matter?

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK, are credited with curating some of the most acclaimed movies/series including the spy-thriller show The Family Man.

Kapoor, in an interview, revealed that Farzi was originally intended to be a film, and he was first approached by the filmmakers eight years ago.

Later, Kapoor suggested Farzi be made into a series.

'Farzi' Season 2 is expected to be bigger than ever!

After the success of the first part of Farzi, the filmmakers have now started working on the sequel story, according to Pinkvilla. After leaving Season 1 on a cliffhanger, Raj & DK have an idea of how they want to proceed with the sequel and they will start writing the script soon, per sources. Reportedly, Season 2 is planned to be bigger than ever!

'Farzi 2' will begin following 'Citadel,' 'Family Man 3'

For now, the filmmakers are concentrating on Citadel - the Indian installment of the Citadel universe, by the Russo Brothers, followed by Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 3. According to a source close to the development of the project, the second installment of Farzi will roll post the completion of the above-mentioned series. Produced under the D2R Films banner, Farzi was released last week.

Know more about the crime thriller 'Farzi'

Farzi is a fast, edgy, one-of-a-kind crime thriller, that comes with the signature humor of the writer-director duo. Divided into eight episodes, the intensely gripping saga revolves around a small-time street artist Sunny, played by Kapoor, who makes his mission to thwart a system that favors the rich and elite. Notably, the series also marks the Hindi language debut of Kollywood actor Sethupathi.

A look at the director duo's career graph

Farzi is trending in the top 10 on Prime worldwide and is set to become one of Raj & DK's most memorable series. The director duo has been delivering electric content since their debut in 2003 with the rom-com film Flavours. Today, their filmography includes a diverse set of genres including the zombie-comedy Go Goa Gone, a crime-drama Shor in the City, among others.